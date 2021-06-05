The high reading was 91, which in itself did not seem striking, for we have had higher readings already this year.
But it was a straightforward 91 degrees, perhaps an early-June sort of 91 degrees, and not one of those sweat-soaked summer days on which we are told to blame not the heat but the humidity.
Humidity existed on Saturday, but not enough to greatly affect calculation of how hot we felt. Our heat index, according to National Weather Service figures, was basically the same as the temperature.
When the thermometer registered 91 in Washington at 2 p.m. on Saturday, we could say with authority that we were learning the feel of 91-degree heat.
It did not seem unpleasant. As we approach the solstice, now only two weeks off, Saturday offered the sense of a day on which the summer heat was still finding itself, exploring its powers, summoning thermal forces to be deployed on days to come.
Blue, almost cloudless skies seemed at times almost to shimmer with the solar energy beamed to and through them.
At Dulles International Airport, it was even warmer than Washington. At Dulles, the 92-degree high set a record for the date. The old record, 90, was set in 2002. In Washington, the record to beat, for the first time this year, was 100.