But of course, at 60 degrees, Saturday could not match the marvelous readings of Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Each was at least 70.
However, we find ourselves at a significant calendar point, with the spring equinox on March 20.
That day’s average high here is 57. Saturday was three degrees warmer. So, not to call Saturday a spring day may seem obstinate.
And to expect more days like Saturday ahead of us seems statistically justifiable. By many a measure, it is spring.
In another seasonal milestone, Sunday started daylight saving time. It has no known effect on temperature.
But merely to add evening daylight may boost the reading of the thermometer in our minds.