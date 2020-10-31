Although identical in length to previous October days, and to most of the other days of the year as well, Saturday in Washington was considerably colder than all its October 2020 predecessors.
At its warmest, Washington’s Saturday reached only 51 degrees, perhaps feeble for a month in which ample warmth had accompanied autumn’s grandeur.
In the morning, the mercury descended to 41 degrees, a temperature near enough to the 30s to offer intimations of winter.
Indeed, at Dulles International Airport, the mercury sank in the morning to 32 degrees. It was the first time this season that Dulles touched the freezing mark.
It added perhaps an extra foreboding of chill to the normally cold light of the full moon that shone in our early-morning skies.
Meanwhile, anything Sunday has in store will have 25 hours to play out. We turn back the clocks an hour at 2 a.m. to enter the realm of standard time. Monday will again be 24 hours long.