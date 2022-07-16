Saturday was our second wettest day in a wet month

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

No one seems to claim that July means “time of rain” in any known language, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been getting soaked here in Washington. Soaked, as we were on Saturday, when showers began in late afternoon to drench Washington itself, with effects that included flooding in Alexandria, high water in Anne Arundel County and a pause in the Washington Nationals baseball game.

In a plaintive tweet that scored high on the mournfulness scale, the team said “it once was a bright, bright sunshiny day . . . ”

That, of course, would do well as a description of our rapidly changing July afternoons. Saturday became our seventh day this month of measurable rain, with a total so far of at least 6.5 inches. (Three other July days got credit for raindrops, but not enough to measure.)

But by 8 p.m., Saturday had earned a spot in this month’s record book, as the second rainiest day of July 2022.

Advertisement

In two fiercely wet hours on Saturday after overcoming hours of dryness, Washington recorded an official 1.33 inches of rain.

Only the astonishing deluge of July 9 outstripped the redoubtable rains of Saturday afternoon and evening

On July 9, the measured rainfall came to 4.05 inches. But Saturday’s two-hour figure amounted to at least three-quarters of an inch more than on any other day in this wet month.

Saturday may have had its bright and shining hours, but many of us did not need to look for to see the atmosphere preparing to convert itself to a raindrop production footing.

Dark clouds intruded on the edges of our field of view, and it was obvious that the air was laden with moisture and humidity.

By late afternoon, reports had arrived from around the region telling of bursts of rain here and there. Flood warnings had been issued for many areas.

Advertisement

The city itself, particularly downtown areas, seemed for hours to have missed most of Saturday’s moisture.

This seeming atmospheric omission was remedied between 6 and 7 p.m.

As if signaling that something was afoot, a dark, elongated and slightly elliptical cloud seemed to drift over the Potomac River, like an ominous mothership in a science fiction tale.

What could it mean? In fact, the clouds-to-rain equation has become well-known to many of us, even if we were not versed in the more arcane and abstruse aspects of weather forecasting.

The hour from 6 to 7 satisfied expectations and fears.

In an hour, Reagan National Airport measured an official 0.24 inches of rain. In the next hour another 1.09 came down.

It seemed to fall first in smaller-sized drops, but then the full armament of the atmosphere seemed to join in the downpour, with large fat drops hissing on treetops, pattering on roofs.

Advertisement

Part of a road was flooded near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria. High water was reported on Route 1 in College Park.

How heavily the rain fell could be inferred from how well it curtained our view of objects in the landscape. Figures provided by the National Weather Service indicated that the thick gray curtain of rain had cut visibility for a time to a quarter mile.

But spectacular as it seemed, rewarding as it was to watch, the rain resulted from a summer storm. Such storms we know to be frequent, but not unceasing.

The rain seemed to reach a crescendo. Flood warnings continued to fly, urging residents throughout the area to beware of swiftly rising waters.

At moments, the rain itself began to diminish. Dark clouds began to thin, and gaps emerged.

At one point during the torrent it almost seemed that the rain had gone, at least from the environs of Washington.

Advertisement

Clouds seemed to move away in swift procession. At one level, dark gray clouds rolled slowly past in a kind of formal review. As some moved, they trailed tendrils of rain that seemed to stretch from cloud to ground.

In front of them, below them, came small and ragged white clouds, following one after the other in a northbound parade. Against the gray upper-level background, they prompted the imagination to conceive of the ships and chariots of some ancient empire, depicted along the roofline of a classical temple.

Meanwhile, the sun could not be completely smothered. At moments, even as rain fell, its orange rays streamed through the grayness. It reflected off upper windows of tall buildings. It imparted an orange tinge to the curtain of rain that still fell.

From time to time, small patches of blue sky could be spied through small gaps in the stack of cloud above. It suggested a full-scale summertime deployment of many of the most salient features of this season’s weather systems.

It was a summer day, with rain and sun, with patches of blue and plenty of gray. It provided summer stickiness aplenty, but also moments of pleasure, when a soft breeze sprung up, a seeming sign of showers and storms doing their stuff miles from where we found ourselves at the moment.

GiftOutline Gift Article