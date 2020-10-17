Not only that, but with an average temperature of 55 degrees, as computed by the National Weather Service, Saturday seemed clearly to hold the title of the chilliest, coolest day of autumn 2020.

Yet one of the virtues of October days may be their ability to come up short of normal standards and nevertheless to seem more than merely adequate as arenas for enjoyment.

Blue skies, to be sure, confer what many see as a clear advantage when assessing the virtues of any given day. A sky full of blue seems a benefit on both aesthetic and meteorological grounds.

On Saturday, a huge blue expanse stretched above us, with only a few small clouds here and there, to inject a degree of atmospheric realism into our sunny outlook.

To a great extent, Saturday’s pleasurable nature owed much to the direct rays of October sunlight. Streaming across more than 90 million miles of space to reach each of us, the rays of the sun created in many a feeling of warmth and well-being, often enjoyed without thinking.

It is true that our allotments of daylight and sunshine are becoming increasingly limited.

Daylight lasted on Saturday for well less than half our day. By figures provided by the Weather Service, it was just 11 hours and 6 minutes, and it is shrinking.

Of course, the highs and the lows, the times of sunrise and sunset, are merely numbers, in themselves without obvious psychic or emotional meaning.

What is to be made of them may be up to us. At this time of year, a low temperature of 45 degrees in Washington may be regarded as a chill portent of what awaits us, as the sun sinks ever lower in our skies.

According to National Weather Service figures, a low temperature of 45 is never the norm here in October.

It is only on Nov. 1, the figures say, that the normal low reading in Washington dips to 45. The last time our temperature was lower was May 12, when it was 43.

But a case may probably be made for the idea that winter will come when it comes.