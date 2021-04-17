In terms of average temperature, probably a fair way to gauge thermal agreeability, Saturday’s 52 degrees was chillier than any day since April 3, with its 45.

More precisely, perhaps, no day since early April has been so devoid of morning warmth as to drag the daily average down so low as Saturday was.

With its below-normal afternoon high of 62, and its below-normal morning low of 42, Saturday’s average worked out to 52.

Only one day in the past 14 came close to producing so low an average temperature.

That day was Friday, with its 53. Saturday’s afternoon high equaled Friday’s 62. But Saturday morning was a bit chillier.

Of course, a seeming trend in April toward cooler days may be recognized as little more than an ironic curiosity. It may be observed with amusement as a sign of nature’s refusal to accept regimentation.

As the coolest day in the past two weeks, Saturday might be seen as demonstrating the gap between what we expect and what nature provides.

And a reminder that spring days may assume many forms and guises.

In the march from winter to summer, days grow increasingly warm. But Saturday showed that we hold no guarantee that any single day on the path to July will be warmer than the day that came before, or any week than those that came before.

But the days will be longer. Fewer daily deviations can be found in the path of Earth around the sun and in the relative positions of the two.

Saturday was the first day this month when the sun rose before 6:30 a.m.