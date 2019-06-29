On Saturday, the temperature in Washington reached 96 degrees, making the day the hottest of the year and extending our heat wave to five days.

The 96-degree reading at the official measuring station at Reagan National Airport was one degree above the 95 degrees attained on Friday, which had for a day held the title of year’s hottest.

It is no surprise for the hottest day to occur in summer, but it seemed fitting that this thermal achievement came on the 180th day of the year, a kind of calendar midpoint.

It’s accepted that three successive 90-degree days doth a heat wave make. By that measure, this is only the year’s second, but it is longer and hotter.

It wasn’t only the heat that drew notice on Saturday. It was also the hailstones. Sites south of the District on both sides of the Potomac River found themselves under bombardment.

