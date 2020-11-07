On Election Day it was 66 degrees in Washington, three above normal. Each day since then has defied historical expectations, with the thermometer rising ever higher.

Friday, with its 70-degree high, had been November’s warmest day here. But Saturday was four degrees warmer than that.

Dulles International Airport outdid even Washington’s warmth on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, to set a record there for the date. It was two degrees above the 74-degree record that had stood for 55 years.

At Dulles, the high of 76 marked a 38-degree climb from the morning low of 38. With such a low, and such a high, Saturday at Dulles seemed to offer two distinct seasons in a single day.

In its beguiling blue-sky brightness, Saturday seemed to spurn the somber image of the month created over the years in memory and literature.

To cite but one literary example, British poet John Clare in a poem named for the month asserted that “So dull and dark are the November days . . . ”

So gloomy a characterization seemed almost bewilderingly out of touch with our Saturday.

It is true that on the banks of the Potomac River, for a couple of morning hours, a bit of fog and mist appeared. This seemed only to heighten the sense of pleasure in the clear day that escaped the haze.

However warm it was in Washington, in some parts of the region it was just a bit warmer.

The National Weather Service listed the high at Baltimore Washington Marshall International Airport at 77, matching a record for Nov. 7 last reached in 1975.