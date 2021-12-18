It was seven degrees above the 48-degree average for Dec. 18, and 16 degrees above the high temperature recorded a year ago.
But that is not the entire story. Curiously, and perhaps quirkily, the high temperature did not show up in mid afternoon, as it generally does.
Instead, in a carry-over from the warmth of Friday, the
55-degree high came less than an hour after midnight, perhaps to the surprised satisfaction of late night revelers.
After reaching peak warmth so uncommonly early, Saturday settled down, and through early evening at least, appeared to shun any meteorological melodrama.
We saw no precipitous plunge into the icy clutches of an average December.
Instead, as measured by the thermometer alone, Saturday afternoon was only a trifle less mild than the hours after midnight.
At 2 p.m., the thermometer read 53, not greatly different from the 12:53 a.m. peak.
Perhaps the narrow temperature range made a fit accomplice to Saturday’s stolid skies.
There too, little variation occurred as the hours wore on.
Overcast and consistency dominated the day. It seemed to be overcast at every hour and at all points of the compass.
Saturday got a maximum rating for “sky cover” in the preliminary report on the day’s conditions released by the National Weather Service.
Perhaps a day-long effort to scrutinize the subtle striations in the gray blanket above and tease out distinctions found some reward toward sunset.
At that time, the clouds that had covered the sky throughout the day seemed to break ranks.
Individual dark shapes drew apart. Behind them was the red-orange light of what almost appeared to be the glowing embers of a banked fire.
As we voyaged toward the winter solstice, three days off, and toward the increasingly close new year, it almost seemed as if some of the last vestiges of autumn 2021 were ablaze in valedictory.