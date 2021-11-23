White shot Chandler after the officer responded to a welfare check call at a vacant house early on Nov. 13, Virginia State Police said. A Wise County sheriff’s deputy found Chandler lying unconscious in a ditch along the driveway. His patrol car and another vehicle were both at the scene, but White had fled on foot, police said. Chandler, 29, died later that day at a Tennessee hospital.
White was arrested on a probation violation warrant that night at the Travel Inn in Kingsport, Tennessee, police said. He was held without bond and an arraignment on that charge was scheduled for Tuesday. Online court records do not list an attorney for White.