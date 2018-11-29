BOWIE, Md. — A new scholarship honors a Bowie State University student who had already commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army and was just days away from graduation when he was fatally stabbed.

Richard Collins III was killed in May 2017 while visiting friends at the University of Maryland, College Park in what’s being prosecuted as a hate crime.

Legislation approved this past session in Annapolis established the 2nd Lt. Richard W. Collins III Leadership with Honor Scholarship, which sets aside $1 million annually.

The Capital reports that officials and Collins’ family gathered at Bowie State on Wednesday to celebrate the scholarship, which is designed to boost enrollment in Reserve Officer Training Corps programs at Maryland’s four historically black universities and colleges.

