VIRGINIA

School board candidate sentenced to four years for child sex abuse

A former school board candidate in Radford has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges stemming from accusations from the 1990s.

The Roanoke Times reports Phillip Bryant Foster pleaded guilty on Friday in Radford District Court to three counts of aggravated sexual battery in a plea agreement in which he avoided dozens of other charges. Forest also must register as a sexual offender.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak says the agreement spared the victims — all under age 13 when the abuse occurred and now adults — the anguish of a trial and prevents legal appeals. Rehak says one victim told police she and other children had been made to watch pornographic cartoons.

The 58-year-old Foster was a Radford school board candidate in 2014.

— Associated Press

THE DISTRICT

Man dies after Northwest D.C. shooting

One of the six people wounded in a spate of violent incidents in the District on Friday night has died.

Police found George Ransford, 32, of Northwest Washington, suffering from gunshot wounds about 8:25 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Arkansas Avenue in Northwest Washington.

Ransford was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

— Jenna Portnoy

