The votes were non-binding but reflect the deep divisions in the county and elsewhere on whether it’s safe for students to return to class as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Brabrand’s proposal called for staggered returns for limited in-person learning, beginning with kids with special needs and the youngest grades, but the vast majority of the district’s 187,000 students would remain fully online until February 2021 under his plan. He has said logistical challenges are significant with many teachers resisting students’ return to class.
The school district is the nation’s 10th largest. The board is expected to take up the issue again next month.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.