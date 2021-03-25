After the school board’s unanimous vote, McDade told the audience she is the daughter of immigrants and understands firsthand the importance of giving students access to opportunities that “affirm their identities, strengthen their unique skills and talents, and support their aspirations.”
McDade said it’s her role as a parent that best prepares her for the job.
“All I would want in education for my own children is what I want for every Prince William County school student,” she said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WRC-TV.