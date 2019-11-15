The nominees were supposed to go through a regional selection process, but were given certificates in May that congratulated them for “receiving” the award.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the School Board decided this week to create a special scholarship to fix what board members said was their mistake. They voted to fund the $2,000 annual scholarship for all five students for the next four years. It will cost Norfolk Public Schools a total of $40,000.
