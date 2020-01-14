Penny Blue, the board’s only black member, was the sole no vote. She had proposed the measure last fall when the board was considering changes to its dress code.
She argued the flag was a symbol of white supremacy. Other members said they personally detested the flag but raised concerns about free speech.
School officials cited a 2000 court case in Kentucky that could have legal precedent in Virginia. The Kentucky school’s attempt to ban the flag failed.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.