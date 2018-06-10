LARGO, Md. — A school bus aide in suburban Maryland has been charged with assaulting a 7-year-old boy after police reviewed video of the incident.

Initially the boy’s parents had been told their son was acting out. And three adults on the bus told a police officer that a student on the bus had attempted to throw the aide’s cellphone out a window.

But Prince George’s County Police said Sunday they reviewed surveillance video and found no evidence to support an allegation against the student.

Instead, police say the video shows 22-year-old Dequan Brooks of Laurel sitting next to the 7-year-old, grabbing him and assaulting him on the head and neck.

Police say the assault occurred Thursday while the bus was headed to the Foundation School in Largo.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.