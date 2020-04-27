The school district outside Richmond has signed a 12-month contract with Kajeet, a company based in Northern Virginia.
The technology allows students to continue “distance learning” while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kris Reed, the supervisor of information technology at Hopewell City Public Schools, said the project’s aim is to help close the “equity gap” of internet access in the district.
“Not all kids have the same opportunities at home as other kids do,” Reed said.
