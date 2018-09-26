BALTIMORE — A Maryland school has canceled its football season after about 10 players tried out for the team this fall.

The Baltimore Sun reports the number of football players at Friends School had been dwindling for years, with only about 20 on the varsity team last season. But with only about 10 players trying out this fall, the Quakers couldn’t field a team.

Friends athletic director Kara Carlin says Friends coaches tried to drum up more interest over the summer but knew a couple weeks before preseason that they wouldn’t have enough players. Carlin says she hopes the school will be able to bring back the program.

Last year, the Quakers finished 3-5, their most wins since 2012. They had one win in the four-team Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference.

