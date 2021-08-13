Parents aren’t just parents. Many are also employees. Millions of moms left the workforce during the pandemic. And many others ran themselves ragged trying to keep their jobs. They made phone calls while making lunches. They read spreadsheets while reading notes slipped to them from their kids (probably asking for another snack). Even if their children don’t get sick, it takes just one coronavirus-positive classmate to send their family back to where they were at the beginning of the pandemic — stuck at home, facing unknowns and hoping their bosses understand.