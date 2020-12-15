Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:32 p.m. UTCThe following is a list of weather-related school cancellations and changes for Wednesday in the Washington region.Classes canceledSupport our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right●Fauquier County Public Schools classes will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday. Teachers may post optional learning resources for students.● Loudoun County Public Schools classes will be canceled Wednesday.Virtual classes:● Fairfax County Public Schools will hold synchronous virtual learning for all students Wednesday.D.C. region faces heavy snow, ice and flooding Wednesday from major Mid-Atlantic stormDistance learning may put snow days on thin icecomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy