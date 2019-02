The following is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Wednesday:

● Carroll County Public Schools will open two hours late.

● Howard County Public Schools will open two hours late.

● Frederick County Public Schools (Md.) will open two hours late.

● Rappahannock County Public Schools will open two hours late.

