A man waits at the Monocacy commuter station on the MARC Brunswick Line on Jan. 29. Another winter storm was expected Wednesday in the Washington region. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The following is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Wednesday:

● Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed.

● Howard County Public Schools will be closed.

- Note: There are no classes at District of Columbia Public Schools this week because of a February recess.

- Stay with Capital Weather Gang for the latest on winter weather.

- See the operating status of D.C. public charter schools.