D.C. area battens down for snowstorm.

The scene as a winter storm disrupts Washington

The following is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Thursday:

‚óŹ Arlington County Public Schools will open two hours late.

Note: There are no classes at District of Columbia Public Schools this week because of a February recess.

