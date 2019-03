A light blanket of snow fell in the D.C. area Friday morning in Ashburn, Va. A winter storm was expected to bring another round of snow to parts of the region Sunday and early Monday. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The following is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Monday:

● Carroll County Public Schools will open two hours late.

● Harford County Public Schools will open two hours late.

● Frederick County Public Schools will open two hours late.

