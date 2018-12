The following is a list of weather-related closings and delays:

Schools

●Culpeper County Public Schools will be closed Monday.

●Fququier County Public schools will be closed Monday.

●Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed Monday.

●Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed Monday.

●Stafford County Public Schools will be closed Monday.

[D.C.-area forecast: Accumulating snow lurks to our south Sunday; cold and dry Monday through midweek]