By Washington Post Staff January 8, 2020 at 6:35 PM ESTThe following is a list of weather-related school closings and delays for Thursday in the Washington region.● Fauquier County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay.● Prince William County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay.● Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay.