By Washington Post Staff January 7, 2020 at 6:19 AM ESTThe following is a list of weather-related school closings and delays for Tuesday:● Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed.● Rappahannock County Public Schools will be closed.● Frederick County Public Schools (Va.) will be closed.Wet snow this afternoon into early evening, possibly slowing rush hourLocal newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy