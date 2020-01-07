People cross a bridge in the snow at Lake Accotink Park on Tuesday in Springfield, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)By Washington Post Staff January 7, 2020 at 5:33 PM ESTThe following is a list of weather-related school closings and delays for Wednesday in the Washington region.● Prince William County Public Schools will be closed.● Culpeper County Public Schools will be closed.The latest from Capital Weather GangLocal newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy