

A family sleds down the west front of the U.S. Capitol as snow continues to fall in Washington, D.C. on January 13, 2019. Washington area residents are waking up to a winter wonderland, and may need to shovel aside several inches of snow that fell overnight as a winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday and more snow is expected to fall. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images)

The first significant snowfall of the season brought some power outages and made travel hazardous across the Washington region Sunday morning, as snow continued to bear down on the nation’s capital.

There were no immediate reports deaths or serious injuries in the storm, which has resulted in fatalities in the Midwest, but officials advised caution when traveling roads in the District, Maryland and Virginia. Already, school officials in Prince William and Fauquier counties announced they would be closed on Monday due to the weather. Those districts, which cover suburban and rural areas that are harder for plows to reach, appeared to take proactive measures.

According to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, there is the potential for an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow through the rest of the day. Totals of 5 to 10 inches are likely by evening, with amounts increasing from north to south.

John Schofield, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said two roads for were closed for crashes early Sunday in Anne Arundel County. By and large, however, he said, the region had benefited from the timing of the storm, coming on a weekend and with the brunt of the snow hitting overnight. Schofield said from Anne Arundel County southward, counties saw five to eight inches of snow, with higher amounts to the south.

“For a snow event that dropped this much precipitation, for us to look at the traffic screens statewide and see as much blacktop as we’re seeing is really quite remarkable,” he said. “In terms of scale, what you saw out in Missouri with major pileups and major incidents that really affected and paralyzed their network, we have yet to see that.”

Schofield said the crashes took place on Interstate 97 North and state Route 100 West. He said there were nearly 2,600 crews treating roads statewide.

“Any time a storm or weather event hits on the weekend you naturally have less travelers on the road. When you have less people on the road, you also have more space for the plows and the salt trucks to operate,” he said. “Luckily there have been not too many incidents so that’s allowed us to do our job even better.”

US Park Service vehicle clears snow next to the White House as snow is accumulating in Washington on Jan. 13, 2019. (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)

D.C. police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said there had been no major incidents reported in the District, and officials coordinated Sunday morning to decide whether an emergency response, such as a declaration of a snow emergency, was necessary. No emergency action was taken, she said. Officials were set to meet again Sunday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported snow and ice-covered roads in areas across the state, from Salem to Richmond and northward.

“Please stay off the roads and let us put our best foot forward,” the department said in a tweet.

A Virginia State Police dispatcher had little to report, beyond that the agency had helped some stranded motorists in disabled cars.

In Fairfax County, a police dispatcher said all was quiet. “The weatherman said don’t go out, and they’re listening.”

The interstates “mostly wet,” according to spokeswoman Jenni McCord.

Still, the agency advised caution for those traveling and asked motorists to avoid driving if they could. Earlier Sunday, McCord said, heavier snowbands would again cover the roads soon after plows reached them. After a brief respite late Sunday morning, crews were expecting the snow to pick back up by afternoon.

“We are still asking people to avoid driving if possible today as there will be a wide range of road conditions throughout the day dependent on the bands of snow, and because it gives our plows room to work and keep crews safe,” McCord said.

Dominion Energy reported nearly 21,000 power outages Sunday morning, most of which were in Richmond and its suburbs.



The Washington National Cathedral is seen over the roofs of a resiedential area as snow continues to fall in Washington, DC on January 13, 2019. (Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images)

In the District and its Maryland suburbs, Pepco reported fewer than 50 outages Sunday morning, according to its outage map.

Potomac Edison, which serves some parts of Maryland and West Virginia, reported outages affecting 16 customers.

Richard Zuercher, a spokesman for Dominion, said snow and freezing rain caused the outages around Richmond and Petersburg. He said the company is not expecting to see outages in Northern Virginia.

Metro opened as scheduled Sunday and no significant issues were reported. The agency advised Metrobus riders to expect slowdowns, however, “with snow detours in effect and weather delays likely.” Metrobus is operating on a normal Sunday schedule.

The agency canceled track work plans for the weekend and reopened three stations due to winter weather affecting the region. Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City, which had been closed for lighting improvement work, were being cleared to allow Blue and Yellow line service to resume in lieu of shuttle buses that had been scheduled.

Metrobus is operating on a regular Sunday schedule with snow detours in effect on many routes.

For some newcomers — to the region, to life — the first big snow in two winters was their first. In yards and parks, they puzzled out Washington at its white and fluffiest. In a small playground within the black-and-white photo that was Sligo Creek Parkway in Takoma Park, Apollo Gardiner, two-and-a- half, fell earnestly to the ground and flapped his first snow angel into being under his parents tutelage. He had already made his first snowman.

“It was sort of a snow . . . creature,” said his mother, Ruby Snyder, 33, a therapist.

“With a carrot,” Apollo said.

“Actually, this is my first good East Coast Snow, too,” said father Steven Gardiner, 36, a Seattle native.

A non-furloughed lawyer for a federal agency, Gardiner has worked through the shutdown and will work Monday, through whatever gridlock the winter storm has left to offer. But Sunday was just for embracing the season.

Apollo continued to sit and ponder the white weirdness around him. Heavy plops fell from dark trees; the nearby creek was a gash of glossy black between marble banks.

“Snow is not water,” Apollo said suddenly and emphatically.

“Yes, it is,” said Ruby. “You’re surrounded by water.”

Apollo turned his hooded head this way and that.

“I want to go home,” he said.

Cleaning off his minivan Sunday morning near the intersection of 16th Street and Arkansas Avenue NW, Nelson Lemos was not intimidated by what was shaping up to be a 24-hour snow event.

“I’m not worried about nothing,” he said. “Every year this must happen at this time.”

Lemos, a construction worker from Honduras who came to the States 17 years ago, said his children delighted in a meteorological phenomenon not seen in his homeland. It was a day for rest — he had nowhere to go, and nothing to do but enjoy his kids enjoying the weather.

“I like this place,” he said. “When we came to this country, we see something different. I really like it.”



A worker uses a snowblower in the pre-dawn hours of January 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images)

Holly Blackburn flew home to Annapolis from vacation in Jamaica late Wednesday and looked out her window to see snow this weekend.

“From 85 [degrees] and sunny, to this,” she said Sunday. “I got off the plane in sandals, and it was windy and cold.”

She rationalized the weekend snowfall, though: “It was great that we didn’t get any snow in December. At least that gets us ahead of the game.”

She looked out her front window as neighbors shoveled about three inches of snow, as the snow continued to fall, and said, “I really didn’t think we would get this much.”

“Happy snow day!” Courtney Baldridge said, smiling as she greeted strangers along U Street in Northwest D.C. on Sunday morning.

Baldrige, 27, alternated between walking and skipping as she and her husband made their way through the snow to brunch. The Dallas native, who moved to D.C. in July, called the snow “redemption for the Cowboys’ loss last night,” referring to the NFL playoffs.

Earlier, Baldridge had completed one of her snow day traditions from childhood and tasted the fresh snow (“You have to just take a little off the top,” she explained).

Walking down the street with her daughter, Tamika Bailey stopped to talk with the couple.

“It’s just great, isn’t it?” said Bailey, 43. “You all are so happy.”

Bailey, who grew up in Adams Morgan, is more familiar with D.C. snow, but was still in awe Sunday of the coating the city received. She laughed that she was happy now — but would be less so in a few days “when all the buses are stopped and you’ll see everyone walking.”

On 14th Street, Celestino Zapata strolled through the snow in a studded leather jacket and a massive fur hat, music blasting from his backpack.

Zapata, 49, started the snowy Sunday with a few mimosas at Ted’s Bulletin and was returning to his home in Shaw to play with his dog.

He said he decided to walk because he knew Uber’s prices would surging, and “this way, I don’t have to go to the gym today,” he added.

Steve Hendrix, Ashley Halsey, Wm. Justin Moyer and Laura Meckler contributed to this report.