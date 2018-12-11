From left, Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor in chief of Baltimore Sun Media; Lucy Dalglish, Phillip Merrill College of Journalism dean; Timothy Knight, president of Tribune Publishing Company, look over a memorial, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the University of Maryland’s journalism school in College Park, Md., dedicated to the five Capital Gazette employees who were shot and killed in an attack on the Annapolis newspaper’s office. (Michael Kunzelman/Associated Press)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland’s journalism school on Tuesday dedicated a memorial to the five Capital Gazette employees shot and killed in an attack on the Annapolis newspaper’s office.

The honor comes on the same day the newspaper’s staff was included by Time magazine among its 2018 Person of the Year honorees.

Tuesday’s ceremony dedicated the Capital Gazette Memorial Seminar Room at the university’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A memorial on the wall includes photos of those killed in the June 28 shooting: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

The man charged with killing them had a history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists.

Hiaasen was an adjunct lecturer at the journalism school. Fischman and McNamara earned their bachelor’s degrees from the university decades ago. Spread out in front of the memorial were copies of The Diamondback student newspaper that included articles Fischman and McNamara wrote during their undergraduate years.

Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor-in-chief of Baltimore Sun Media Group, which includes the Capital Gazette, said the memorial is “such a wonderful tribute to our dear colleagues” and their families.

“We mourn with you, and we are inspired by the memories you have shared with us all,” he said of the slain employees’ relatives. “We will make sure they are never forgotten.”

