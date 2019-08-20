PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — A former school nurse charged with multiple sexual offenses involving four Maryland high school students will spend six months in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Samantha Marsh of Crisfield was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to three counts of fourth-degree sex offense.

Marsh was arrested in February and charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense.

Police alleged that Marsh performed oral sex on four students attending Crisfield High School & Academy from March 2018 through January of this year.

Marsh pleaded guilty to sex acts involving three students.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.