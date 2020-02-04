The Chesapeake facility has about 130 full-time employees and nearly 40 seasonal workers, said Shutterfly spokeswoman Sondra Harding.

News of the Chesapeake closure follows the company’s announcement that it would close production plants in Tennessee, California, Minnesota and Illinois. It will still have Lifetouch facilities in Nevada, Indiana, Ohio and Winnipeg, Canada.

The work that was being done in Chesapeake will be largely move to the company’s soon to open plant in Plano, Texas, as well as three other existing manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Minnesota and South Carolina, the company said.