“We’re always seeing babies in the headlines in D.C.,” Eastmond says. “It’s sickening, it’s frustrating and it gets me very upset. It shows people are not doing their jobs. It shows we have an issue with the amount of guns in this country and how they are being brought into cities that have strong gun laws … You would think the fact that we have all the legislators and representatives in this one city, they’d care that 20 minutes away from their office a 3-year-old was shot in the head, but they don’t, and it’s upsetting.”