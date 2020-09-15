The school is regularly ranked among the nation’s top high schools, and many families plan their children’s educational careers around gaining acceptance to TJ. But Black and Hispanic students have been woefully underrepresented in the school’s student body.
The proposed changes are similar to changes being those considered statewide for 19 selective “Governor’s Schools” across Virginia, including TJ.
Opponents of the change say it would dilute the quality of education that TJ could offer its students. Some also have criticized the changes as anti-Asian because Asian American students now represent about 70 percent of the TJ student body and would likely see diminished representation under the new plan.
