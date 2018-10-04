RADFORD, Va. — A Virginia university says it will be naming its business college after a Blacksburg couple who donated $8 million.

The Roanoke Times reports Radford University’s College of Business and Economics announced Wednesday that the couple’s donation is the largest individual donation in its history. The college says it soon will be the Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis College of Business and Economics.

The donation will fund $4,000 annual scholarships starting next year for three students known as “Davis Scholars.” The school hopes to grant the scholarships to up to 80 students. The business college has about 1,300 students.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia says the university’s annual tuition and fees equal about $10,600, making it a lower cost option for higher education in the state.

