Bowser said the District will offer summer school, though it is still unclear whether that would be in-person or remotely. She said she would announce more information on May 15.

While Bowser said D.C. public charter schools — which educate around 47 percent of the city’s 100,000 students — would follow a similar schedule, some charter schools have said they plan to continue remote learning beyond May 29. KIPP DC — the city’s largest charter network — will continue distance learning this academic year until June 12.

Maryland State School Superintendent Karen Salmon extended the school closures from April 24 until May 15. She said the state will use the next month to decide how to move forward and will continue to develop plans for additional digital learning and ways to recover lost instructional time during the summer.

“This is one of those decisions that we need to make incrementally,” Salmon said.

Maryland schools began distance learning earlier this week, and Salmon has raised the possibility of remote learning continuing in the fall, telling a group of state lawmakers recently that she was “not sure that we are going to be doing school in the same way going forward.”

Virginia’s schools are already closed through the end of the academic year.

Friday’s announcements came as the number of covid-related deaths surpassed 800 in the District, Maryland and Virginia, with the number of infectionsreaching 21,579.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he expects the surging caseload to peak and start to decline soon, a key turning point in plans to reopen the state economy.

“We have some hopeful signs, but the numbers are rising,” Hogan said during a webcast interview with David Rubenstein, president of the Economic Club of Washington. “We believe that we are getting close to the peak in the next week or so, but time will tell.”

Hogan said he agreed with many elements of the plan laid out by President Trump Thursday for governors to reopen commerce in their states, including the guidance that social distancing measures should not be lifted until a state sees 14 days with declining numbers of new confirmed cases.

“We have increasing numbers right now, so we’re not quite ready,” the governor said, emphasizing that any return to normal will happen slowly and incrementally.

“None of the governors believe you can just flip a switch and get everything back to normal” said Hogan, who is chair of the National Governors Association. “Just like we shut things down on a gradual basis … I think we’ll gradually start easing things up.”

Hogan said that while leaders want to reopen businesses as soon as possible, doing that too soon or too broadly could prompt a resurgence of the virus. He said Maryland was “getting close” to having all the medical and hospital supplies necessary to handle the peak of hospitalizations.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) made similar remarks during his news briefing on Friday, noting that the state’s number of cases is still climbing but acknowledging the desire to ease the economic pain.

About 50 people protested outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Thursday, calling for an end to the restrictions. Almost none wore masks. Northam said Friday that he had heard their complaints, but called on the protesters to think about others.

“They’re putting themselves at risk but perhaps as important they’re putting all of us at risk,” he said. The normally mild-mannered governor seemed to grow angry as he described “the pain and agony” he said he sees in the faces of first responders.

“We all have the right to protest but while we’re fighting this biological war I would say, let’s join the team, let’s do everything we can,” he said.

Northam dismissed a tweet from President Trump that was aimed at encouraging the protesters.

“LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted, adding gun laws to the complaints conservatives have lodged against Northam over his handling of the crisis.

Trump issued similar tweets about Minnesota and Michigan, two states that also have seen public protests against the coronavirus-shutdown restrictions put in place by Democratic governors.

“As the governor of the commonwealth of Virginia I along with my staff are fighting a biological war,” Northam said. “I do not have time to involve myself in Twitter wars. I will continue to do everything that I can to keep Virginia safe and to save lives,” he said.

It was a discordant note on a day when the region’s leaders spoke with each other by phone and reported continuing efforts to expand capacity for treating coronavirus patients.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he, Northam and Bowser (D) agreed it would be premature to lift any restrictions right now, they would do so in concert when the time came.

“All three of us are in a similar situation in that our numbers are all going up, rather than down,” Hogan said, referring to rising deaths, hospitalizations and ICU bed use.

“We’re all in a some part of a phase of talking about the gradual reopening but not able to start that right yet. And we all are in agreement that we want to do that in a way that’s cooperative,” Hogan said. “We understand that while each state, each area, is unique, there are certainly things that we have to do together as a region.”

Bowser said the city would be constructing 500 beds for coronavirus patients in the city’s convention center in coming weeks. With elective surgeries on hold, the city’s hospital are not at capacity, officials said. The extra beds are a backstop in case they’re needed for patients who do not need to be in the intensive care unit.

“We will be prepared for the worst-case scenario, but our goal is never to use the convention center,” Bowser said.

The city currently has the capacity to test 300 people per day. John Falcicchio, the mayor’s chief of staff, said that they often have far more people who call to schedule testing than who show up.

On Wednesday, he said the city tested 113 people. He said the city hopes to be able to test for virus antibodies at its hospitals in May.

Northam issued an executive order aimed at boosting the state’s health-care workforce, including allowing fourth-year medical students to practice in hospitals without direct supervision.

The order will also make it easier for health-care providers licensed by other states to practice in Virginia, expand options for telemedicine, ease restrictions for licensed nurse practitioners to prescribe or treat patients and permit interns and residents with temporary training licenses to practice without supervision.

The order takes effect immediately and runs through June 10.

Northam said Friday that a major shipment of personal protective equipment, or PPE, had arrived in Virginia from a private contractor. But a coalition of local governments and public safety agencies said about half a million N95 respirator masks that were expected to arrive in Northern Virginia from Holland this week has gone missing.

The nonprofit Northern Virginia Emergency Response System, which ordered the masks on behalf of 23 local governments and volunteer fire departments, said the supplier informed the group that the shipment had been seized by the U.S. government amid a scramble by the Trump administration to procure more protective gear for various parts of the country.

As a result, emergency workers and some hospital workers in Northern Virginia will have to wait until at least late June for a new shipment to arrive, said Kristin Nickerson, executive director of the coalition, which helps coordinate emergency response efforts in the region.

But the Federal Emergency Management Agency strongly denied that the federal government intercepted the shipment. “Reports of FEMA commandeering or re-routing such supplies are false,” an agency spokesman said Friday afternoon. “PPE being distributed internally within the United States is not being seized or re-routed by FEMA.”

The supplier, Theia Industries, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Virginia reported progress Friday in thinning the population of its jails to ease crowding and help reduce the likelihood of spreading coronavirus. The state’s jail population has dropped 17 percent as officials across the state have moved to release low-level offenders, Northam said. The state has also reduced the number of people being admitted to jails on misdemeanor charges by 67 percent.

Northam had issued a directive last month urging corrections officials around the state to try to reduce jail populations while maintaining public safety. The jail population was about 24,000 on April 7, down from roughly 29,000 on March 1.

Northam has also proposed a budget amendment allowing the Director of the Department of Corrections to release individuals with less than a year left to serve on their sentences during the state of emergency for the coronavirus crisis. The state legislature is slated to reconvene on April 22 to consider the amendment and others. It would be effective immediately if adopted.

Virginia added 602 new coronavirus infections Friday, its highest single-day increase so far. The state also reported 23 new deaths, including six in Fairfax and five in the Henrico health district, where the state’s deadliest cluster of covid-19 cases is located.

The District reported 126 new infections and five new deaths: two patients in their 60s, a 72-year-old woman, an 82-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman. The racial disparities in fatalities also continued to widen: as of Friday, black residents represent 47 percent of total cases but 77 percent of total deaths.

Maryland added 787 new cases, its highest number in nine days. Total fatalities in Maryland swelled to 499, with eight new deaths in Prince George’s County and seven new deaths in Queen Anne’s County.