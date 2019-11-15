Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones said Brown may have been tapping on the window of his grandmother’s home in Roanoke. He’s believed to be armed and considered very dangerous. A recreational vehicle he was believed to have been driving was destroyed by police before they discovered he wasn’t inside.
Residents are still being advised to report any suspicious activity, but city officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order.
