After required items were stowed on the NG-13 Cygnus, a NASA official said, room was found “to send hard cheddar and manchego cheese.”

A few treats also went up, according to the official, NASA’s Ven C. Feng, including candies and chocolate as well as maple and almond butter granola with almond milk.

Feng, a manager with the space station program, also listed fresh food that included both apples and oranges as well as cherry tomatoes, onions and fresh garlic. The fresh garlic, he said, is “quickly becoming a crew favorite.”