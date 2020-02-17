A rocket that was launched last week from Virginia soil carried into space, among other things, a supply of cheese.

An Antares rocket launched a Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Wallops Island on Virginia’s Atlantic Coast on Saturday, NASA said. Northrop Grumman’s CRS-13 mission successfully launched at 3:21 p.m., NASA said

The cargo craft held about 7,500 pounds of science experiments and supplies for the International Space Station, the agency said. It is set to arrive about 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

After required items were stowed on the NG-13 Cygnus, a NASA official said, room was found “to send hard cheddar and manchego cheese.”

A few treats also went up, according to the official, NASA’s Ven C. Feng, including candies and chocolate as well as maple and almond butter granola with almond milk.

Feng, a manager with the space station program, also listed fresh food that included both apples and oranges as well as cherry tomatoes, onions and fresh garlic. The fresh garlic, he said, is “quickly becoming a crew favorite.”

It might appear then that while the discipline of astronauts is well known, their lives may also include some spice.