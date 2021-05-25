Two weeks after the article about his cicada meal had spread, locust-like, across the country, Riley backpedaled a bit, claiming the story was exaggerated. When a reporter from the Cleveland Plain Dealer stopped by his office, Riley said: “Well, there was some foundation for it, but I never expected it would be published in the way it was. There seems to be a great desire to make a sensation out of everything these days. I am getting afraid of newspaper people on that account.”