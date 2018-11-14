RICHMOND, Va. — Scientists working to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease will meet in Richmond for a fundraiser and symposium on the latest research.

Alzheimer’s Day in RVA will be held Wednesday at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Experts will discuss finding a cure and prevention of the degenerative brain disease.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the speakers will include Dr. Rudy Tanzi, a neurology professor at Harvard University who is also director of the Alzheimer’s Genome Project.

Fundraising events will include a Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show. Proceeds will benefit the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

The event is presented by the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation. Sharp was the former CEO of Circuit City and co-founder of CarMax who died from a rare form of the disease in 2014.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.