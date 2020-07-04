— Mary Goldwag, Alexandria

If you had been traveling on a train north from Washington in 1870, you could have looked out the window as you approached Bladensburg and caught a glimpse of a complex famed for its marriage of artistry and industry: the studio and foundry of sculptor Clark Mills.

AD

There’s a WMATA bus depot at Bladensburg Road and 28th Street NE now, but in the mid-19th century the area bustled with creative energy. And, yes, Mills Avenue is named for the sculptor.

AD

Mills was born in New York state in 1815. He ran away at 13, did various jobs — lumbering, cabinetry — and wound up in Charleston, S.C., where he perfected a way of making plaster life masks. He came to Washington in 1847 to study the statues in the U.S. Capitol. The following year, he won the $12,000 commission to create an equestrian statue of Andrew Jackson.

Mills said he would finish it in two years, though this proved harder than anticipated. There was not only the pose to settle on — for this, Mills trained his own horse, Olympus, to rear up on two legs — but the challenge of casting the completed figure in bronze.

AD

Mills worked in a shed just south of the Treasury building. When he’d finished the clay statue, he set about building a furnace. He lacked the means to erect a chimney, so he melted the metal in a pit dug in the ground, a technique he devised. After some trial and error, it worked.

AD

The Jackson statue, dedicated in Lafayette Square in 1853, was a sensation: the first bronze statue cast in the United States, and the first equestrian statue in the world to balance on just two legs. The horse in Etienne Maurice Falconet’s 1782 statue of Peter the Great in St. Petersburg also rears back, but its tail is attached to a serpent that slithers along the ground, providing stability.

Mills’s 1860 equestrian statue of George Washington — its face modeled on the plaster cast by Houdon — was also a hit. It adorns Washington Circle.

AD

Mills owned enslaved people. Among those he depended on most heavily was Philip Reid, who proved essential in Mills’s next big project: casting Thomas Crawford’s 19-foot-tall Freedom statue that stands atop the Capitol.

While Mills was not a fan of Crawford’s work — he thought the statue was dumpy and looked like a “sweet potato” — it was a lucrative contract. The deal was threatened when Mills couldn’t figure out how to take apart Crawford’s plaster model to cast its various sections. It was Reid who developed the pulley system that allowed the model to be disassembled and transported to the foundry.

AD

That foundry was a 45-by-70-foot structure near the B & O Railroad tracks. At the time, it was the largest bronze foundry in the United States and included a furnace that could swallow an 11-foot-long cannon and turn it into molten metal.

AD

On the other side of the tracks was a 19-room house — Mills also had a home downtown — and a distinctive octagonal building, 80 feet across.

You’ll often see this building referred to as Mills’s foundry, but in fact it was his studio. At its center was a large, high-ceilinged room. The cathedral ceiling was necessary to give a sense of how Mills’s works would look once placed up on a plinth.

Other rooms were used for modeling and copying. In 1870, Mills showed an Evening Star reporter around his studio, which was populated by the ghostly busts of hundreds of anatomical studies and prior commissions: statesmen, poets, criminals, philanthropists, inventors, Native Americans . . .

AD

AD

These heads, the reporter wrote, “were hob-nobbing on the same shelf or in the same barrel, but apparently in some system of gradation known only to the sculptor, for he picked up a head, minus a nose and chin, and remarked, ‘This has got into the wrong barrel.’ What Yorick-like skull it might have been, he did not explain.”

Mills died in 1883, leaving three sons, a wife and a stepdaughter. (The sons contested the will. It was messy.) He is buried three miles from his studio, in Glenwood Cemetery.

Mills was a certain kind of American archetype: self-taught, ambitious, inventive, able to meld the artistic and the mechanical. He was once asked if he had studied the sculptures of ancient Greece and Rome to craft his mounted Jackson.

AD

“No, I followed nature,” Mills answered. “The ancient sculptors knew very little about the horse, and their representations of that noble animal are for the most part wretched burlesques. With all their wonderful mastery of the human figure, their horses were conventional beasts, that might pass for almost any other animal as well.”

AD