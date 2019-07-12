Swimmers at Virginia Beach have reported being itchy after taking a dip, and local lifeguards at the popular beach town said it’s likely from being stung by what’s known as “sea lice.”

Lifeguards told CBS 6 they had received an increased number of complaints from beachgoers who were stung. Sea lice are very small, experts said, and are jellyfish larvae. They are commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean.

One person — Cade Welsh, who has lived at Virginia Beach for four years — described to CBS 6 what it felt like to be stung by sea lice.

“It felt like sand on your clothes and then it started to feel like things were biting you,” Welsh said. “If you, like, scratch, it feels like sand, and if you look, you’ll see a clear thing with blue eyes.”

Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said on Friday that reports of sea lice seemed to be fewer. As to why there was a recent uptick, he said, there’s no clear reason.

“Water, wind, sun,” he said, “It’s just the luck of the draw kind of thing.”

He said “it comes and goes” in terms of people complaining about being bitten by sea lice. But he said there’s nothing that can be done to prevent it.

“They’re little larvae,” he said. “They’re just floating in the water.”

Last summer, sea lice were reported at Ocean City. They’ve also been known to show up at Florida beaches.

If swimmers do think they’ve been bitten, lifeguards at the beach recommended rinsing off after swimming and washing out bathing suits with fresh water.

The most common signs of being bitten are bumps or a rash.

