BALTIMORE — The search for a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been called off after the boy’s mother admitted to police he wasn’t missing but was instead dead in a trash bin.

Authorities had been searching for Malachi Lawson since he was reported missing Thursday from his grandmother’s home.

But Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference Saturday that the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Alicia Lawson, admitted to police Friday night that her son was actually dead. She helped police find the body early Saturday in a large metal trash bin on Haddon Avenue.

Harrison said Lawson and her spouse, 40-year-old Shatika Lawson, will be charged with child neglect resulting in death and could face additional charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.