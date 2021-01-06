Mezick’s family has also taken up its own search with the help of a band of volunteers. They’ve been scouring shorelines, under the bridge-tunnel and around Fisherman’s Island.
Mezick, 47, drove a truck for Cloverland Greenspring Dairy. CBBT police are still trying to determine what happened.
The bridge connects Virginia’s Eastern Shore to Virginia Beach. Matthew Rogers, a marine police colonel, said the cold weather makes the search more challenging.
“Once a body goes under in cold water, it can stay down for weeks, even months,” Rogers said. He said that storms and currents can move a body “all over the Chesapeake Bay, even force them to the mouth and out to the ocean.”
