Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said that the teenager entered the river, briefly surfaced in the water, then went under.
The incident is the third emergency on the river in eight days. The Rappahannock is always considered to be dangerous. But significant rainfall has swollen the river with swift currents and debris.
On Saturday, Stafford divers had located a body in the Rappahannock at Muddy Creek near the King George County line. The identity of that person is still unknown.
Last week, search teams recovered the body of 40-year-old Brandon Childs. He had gone missing while kayaking Aug. 30 near the Fredericksburg City Dock.
Officials say that more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock since 1985.
