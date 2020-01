PULASKI, Va. — A Virginia man is wanted after he tried to elude deputies during a traffic stop and hit two vehicles, a sheriff’s office said.

The deputies tried to stop a man driving a pickup last Saturday night. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday. A chase followed and the pickup collided with one sheriff’s office vehicle and then rammed a second one before the driver fled into a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.