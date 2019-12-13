Blackman was the second person charged in the case.

Officers found Cunningham, of Northeast, wounded and unresponsive after a shooting was reported in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE about 10:51 a.m. Investigators also located two other shooting victims, a man and a woman, who were expected to survive.

On Dec. 2, police announced they had arrested Devin Hill, of Southeast, on a charge of first-degree murder while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the killing.

— Clarence Williams

Victim of fatal attack identified as D.C. man

A man who died recently from injuries sustained in a July robbery in Northwest Washington’s Brightwood Park neighborhood has been identified as a 40-year-old from the District.

Police said Jose Martinez-Coto was robbed about 11:25 p.m. on July 22 in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue. Authorities said one person assaulted him and two others took his property.

Martinez-Coto died Dec. 4, and the medical examiner’s office ruled the case a homicide.

Authorities arrested two 17-year-old males in the robbery. Police said they have not yet filed charges in the killing, and the case remains under investigation.

— Peter Hermann

THE REGION

3 employees scammed Metro, prosecutors say

A trio of janitorial managers at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority scammed the agency out of a quarter of a million dollars by pretending to buy cleaning supplies, according to prosecutors in Alexandria federal court.

Brian Carpenter, the owner of a janitorial contracting firm, was arrested this week for alleged fraud that prosecutors say happened in 2014 and 2015. According to an indictment unsealed Friday, two assistant supervisors and a manager on Metro’s custodial staff used agency credit cards to pretend to buy cleaning supplies from Carpenter, who split the cash with them and never delivered the products. Carpenter would make up fake invoices for the purchases, according to prosecutors, which the custodial supervisors involved would fraudulently certify as having been delivered.

The agency’s inspector general began investigating the alleged scheme more than five years ago, according to court records.

The three Metro employees implicated in the alleged scheme are referred to in the indictment only by their initials and have not been publicly charged.

“All I can say at this point is that it is an ongoing OIG joint investigation,” said Metro Inspector General Geoffrey Cherrington.

An attorney for Carpenter declined to comment.

— Rachel Weiner

and Justin George

