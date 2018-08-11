THE DISTRICT

D.C. police make arrest in 4 sexual abuse cases

A suspect has been arrested in four sexual abuse incidents in the Foggy Bottom, Georgetown and Dupont Circle areas, police said Friday.

In the Foggy Bottom incident, in the 900 block of 25th Street NW, an assailant approached the victim from behind about 10:10 p.m. on May 31 and grabbed her buttocks through her clothes, according to an earlier police account.

In the Dupont-area incident, which occurred three days later, police said the female victim was also approached from behind and sexually assaulted.

In Georgetown, incidents occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of Potomac Street NW and about 8:15 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 1600 block of 33rd Street NW, police said.

Santiago Rodriguez Campos, 34, of Alexandria, Va., was arrested Thursday and charged in the incidents, three of them misdemeanors.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Second child dies after Tysons Corner shooting

A child taken to a hospital after being shot in the Tysons Corner area last week died early Saturday morning, Fairfax County police said in a statement.

Veronica Youngblood, 33, of McLean, had already been charged with murder in the shooting of her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklynn Michelle Youngblood, who was found dead when police arrived. Police said they anticipate additional charges in the death of the second child, whom they did not identify.

The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. last Sunday at an apartment in the Tysons area.

Youngblood was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bond. During the arraignment, she declined counsel.

— Hannah Natanson

Manassas man charged with murder

A Manassas man is being charged with murder after police found at his residence a woman who appeared to have been fatally assaulted by a blunt object.

The man, 56-year-old Dale Andrew Wolfe, was arrested by Prince William County police and is being held without bond.

Officers were called to a home on the 8900 block of Rugby Road in Manassas on Friday night, police said.

The 84-year-old homeowner, who is related to Wolfe, said he saw “the accused [Wolfe] physically assaulting a woman with a blunt object,” police said.

The woman was unconscious when police arrived and pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as “an acquaintance of the accused,” but police did not release her name.

Officials have scheduled a court hearing for Sept. 25.