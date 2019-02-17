Now a second egg has appeared in one of Washington’s well-watched Eagle nests, just at a time when domestic bliss may be in diminishing supply there.

“We have 2 eggs!” said a tweet from the Earth Conservation Corps, the group that monitors the nest in Southwest Washington. .

However, the tweet said, “Still no Justice.”

That referred to the male bald eagle who with his aptly named mate has occupied the nest on D.C. police academy property since 2004. According to eagle watchers Liberty and Justice mated Feb. 9, and the first egg was laid three days later.

However, Justice vanished on Feb. 9, the day of the mating that apparently led to the laying of the first egg. Justice has not been seen since. Instead, a new, younger eagle arrived at the nest the day of the disappearance of Justice.

In a Facebook post, a close follower of the police academy eagles said timing of the second egg made it possible that it too resulted from a mating between Liberty and Justice.

But much uncertainty now seems to surround the lives of the pair.

